I’m happy to announce that at the end of 2020 I joined Sentry.io as their second Developer Productivity engineer \o/

Screenshot from Sentry.io landing page

I’m excited to say that it’s been a great fit and that I can make use of most of the knowledge I’ve gained in the last few years. I like the ambition of the company and that they like to make work fun.

So far, I have been able to help to migrate to Python 3, enabled engineers to bootstrap their Python installation on Big Sur, migrated some CI from Travis to Github actions amongst many other projects.

If you ship software, I highly recommend you trying Sentry as part of your arsenal of tools to track errors and app performance. I used Sentry for many years at Mozilla and it was of great help!

If you are interested in joining Sentry please visit the careers page.