The summer of 2020 marked the end of 12 years of working for Mozilla. My career with Mozilla began with an internship during the summer of 2008 when I worked from Building K in 1981 Landings Drive, Mountain View, CA.

One of the two buildings Mozilla used at Landings Drive

Writing this post is hard since Mozilla was such a great place to work at, not only for its altruistic mission, but mostly because of the fantastic people I met during my time there.

I’m eternally grateful to my Lord Jesus Christ, Who placed me in a workplace where I could grow so much, both as a person and as an engineer.

Photo taken during the Release Engineering work week (Pre-internship)

I can count dozens of Mozillians I’ve talked and laughed with over the years. I could try unsuccessfully to list each and every one, however I believe it’s better to simply say that I’ve enjoyed every moment with each one of you.

It’s been a long time since I’ve spoken with many of you and some of you I may never get the chance to talk with again. Nevertheless, if you ever see me somewhere online, please be sure to say hi. I would love to hear from you.

Presentation slide from London All Hands

Mozilla, thank you for the opportunity to help further your mission. I wish you success in 2021 and beyond.