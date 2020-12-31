Armen Zambrano
28 Followers
The summer of 2020 marked the end of 12 years of working for Mozilla. My career with Mozilla began with an internship during the summer of 2008 when I worked from Building K in 1981 Landings Drive, Mountain View, CA.

Image for post
Image for post
One of the two buildings Mozilla used at Landings Drive

Writing this post is hard since Mozilla was such a great place to work at, not only for its altruistic mission, but mostly because of the fantastic people I met during my time there.

I’m eternally grateful to my Lord Jesus Christ, Who placed me in a workplace where I could grow so much, both as a person and as an engineer.

Image for post
Image for post
Photo taken during the Release Engineering work week (Pre-internship)

I can count dozens of Mozillians I’ve talked and laughed with over the years. I could try unsuccessfully to list each and every one, however I believe it’s better to simply say that I’ve enjoyed every moment with each one of you.

It’s been a long time since I’ve spoken with many of you and some of you I may never get the chance to talk with again. Nevertheless, if you ever see me somewhere online, please be sure to say hi. I would love to hear from you.

Image for post
Image for post
Presentation slide from London All Hands

Mozilla, thank you for the opportunity to help further your mission. I wish you success in 2021 and beyond.

